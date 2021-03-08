Cleveland Browns release season ticket info, prepare for possible 17th game

Fans at FirstEnergy Stadium watch a game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 34-20. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns sent out renewal information to season ticket holders on Monday.

The team said it is distributing tickets with the hope FirstEnergy Stadium will be able to be at full capacity for the 2021 season. The Browns are also preparing for the possibility the NFL adds a 17th regular reason game.

“Our team responded strongly to the limited number of fans we were able to responsibly host for all home games last year, and we know how incredibly important it is for our players and coaches to have fans in our stadium creating the best homefield advantage in the NFL,” said Peter John-Baptiste, senior vice president of communications.

“As we do each year, we evaluate our ticket pricing structure based on multiple factors to ensure that it is reflective of the current market, gives our season ticket members various flexible payment options and delivers value while creating the most memorable fan experience.”

2021 season ticket pricing notes:

The Browns reached their season ticket membership maximum for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

As a result of COVID-19 protocols, all fans had the opportunity to opt out of their 2020 season tickets and apply their payments to the 2021 season or request a refund. In addition to having several flexible payment options available, the team also afforded season ticket members multiple opportunities to defer payments in 2020.

Additionally, the team has received season ticket wait list deposits from several thousand fans heading into the 2021 season. From Sept.-Jan., wait list deposits year over year increased by 211 percent.

As part of the team’s planning for 2021, the team is preparing for the NFL’s current consideration of adding a 17th regular season game this year. To ensure the renewal process begins on time for its fans, Cleveland has officially set this year’s season ticket prices, and season ticket members will not receive additional charges if the team is allocated a ninth regular season home game in 2021.

The Browns are currently distributing season tickets with the hope for a full capacity at FirstEnergy Stadium this year. As diligently executed throughout 2020, the team will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 developments and adhere to all recommendations of medical experts and local and state government regulations.

The Browns’ average season ticket price is estimated to once again remain among the six lowest totals of all NFL teams next season. Including 2021 anticipated rankings, the team’s season ticket pricing has ranked in the bottom fifth of the league for nine of the past 10 years (since 2012) and was also listed among the bottom three teams (30th or lower) for six of those seasons.

Browns fans may purchase season tickets from a variety of accessible price points starting as low as $50 per game. More than 40 percent of the team’s non-club and non-premium seats are available for $80 per game or less, including approximately 95 percent of the upper level.

2021 marks only the fourth time in the past 13 years (since 2008) that the team has increased ticket prices in any capacity, while a significant number of sections also decreased prior to the 2017 season. Despite some pricing adjustments for the 2019 season, 43 percent of ticket prices did not change or decreased for Browns season ticket members that year.

More than 70 percent of the stadium’s non-club and non-premium locations will change by only $10-15 per game.

Responding to the strong demand for areas with the best sightlines and premium seat options, the most substantial pricing changes impact sections in the lower bowl, as well as club, premium club and suite tickets.