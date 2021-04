Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– With the 2021 NFL Draft just days away, Cleveland Browns fans relax because we have a starting quarterback who has settled into his role.

The Browns exercised the fifth-year option on Baker Mayfield, keeping the QB in Cleveland through at least 2022. He said he’s happy and grateful.

“In terms of long-term deals, I’m taking it one day at a time,” Mayfield said.