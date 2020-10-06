Cleveland Browns put wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge on IR

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on September 15, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge on the injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday. He suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday during warmups ahead of the Browns win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hodge has appeared in three games with season, recording three receptions for 51 yards. He’s embraced his role as an outside blocker as the Browns run game continues to take center stage.

On Monday, Cleveland added Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb to the IR. He’s expected to miss six weeks with an MCL injury. He will not need surgery.

