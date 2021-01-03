Cleveland Browns place CB Kevin Johnson on Reserve/COVID-19 list

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss extending Ohio’s curfew in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns CB Kevin Johnson is the latest player to be added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their game against the Steelers.

The team shared the news on Saturday and also announced that CB A.J. Green has been elevated from the practice squad.

Green is a 6-2, 198 pound rookie out of Oklahoma State. He was signed as an undrafted free agent and has spent the season on the Browns’ practice squad. He appeared as a reserve in the club’s Week 3 contest. A native of DeSoto, Texas, Green will wear No. 38.

We've made the following roster moves:



Placed on reserve/COVID-19:

CB Kevin Johnson



Elevated from practice squad:

CB A.J. Green (Contagious Disease Addendum) — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 3, 2021

The reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person.

The Browns are scheduled to take on the Steelers at 1 p.m. tomorrow.

