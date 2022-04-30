CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns picked RB Jerome Ford in round 5 of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

Ford, from Cincinnati, is 5’10.5″ and weighs 210 lbs. He became the Bearcats’ bell-cow back in 2021, garnering first-team All-American Athletic Conference accolades with a team-high 1,319 rushing yards and ranking seventh in the FBS with a school-record-tying 19 rushing touchdowns.

He also caught 21 passes for 220 yards with one score in 13 starts and was named the American Athletic Conference Championship Game Most Valuable Player in the team’s win over Houston.

Ford is said to have quick feet that will make linebackers struggle to keep up with him.

The Browns picked K Cade York and DT Perrion Winfrey earlier on Saturday in the 4th round of the draft. They’ll join Friday’s picks: CB Martin Emerson from Mississippi State, DE Alex Wright from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and wide receiver David Bell from Purdue University.