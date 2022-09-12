CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is already getting accolades after his Week 1 performance.
The NFL announced Monday that Chubb is a nominee for this week’s FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award.
Chubb rushed for 141 yards Sunday on 22 attempts.
Here are the other ground nominees:
- Detroit running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 144 yards on 15 attempts (9.6 avg.) and one touchdown in Week 1.
- Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 161 yards on 31 attempts (5.2 avg.) and one touchdown in Week 1.
Air nominees:
- Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 30 of 39 attempts (76.9 percent) for 360 yards and five touchdowns for a 144.2 passer rating in the Chiefs’ win over the Cardinals.
- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 26 of 34 attempts (76.5 percent) for 279 yards and three touchdowns for a 129.4 passer rating in the Chargers’ win over the Raiders.
- Washington quarterback Carson Wentz completed 27 of 41 attempts (65.9 percent) for 313 yards and four touchdowns for a 101 passer rating in the Commanders’ win over the Jaguars.
Fans decide who the top performers are. Voting is open here until 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, September 14.
Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.
Through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the names of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).