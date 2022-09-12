CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is already getting accolades after his Week 1 performance.

The NFL announced Monday that Chubb is a nominee for this week’s FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award.

Chubb rushed for 141 yards Sunday on 22 attempts.

Here are the other ground nominees:

Detroit running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 144 yards on 15 attempts (9.6 avg.) and one touchdown in Week 1.

Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 161 yards on 31 attempts (5.2 avg.) and one touchdown in Week 1.

Air nominees:

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 30 of 39 attempts (76.9 percent) for 360 yards and five touchdowns for a 144.2 passer rating in the Chiefs’ win over the Cardinals.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 26 of 34 attempts (76.5 percent) for 279 yards and three touchdowns for a 129.4 passer rating in the Chargers’ win over the Raiders.

Washington quarterback Carson Wentz completed 27 of 41 attempts (65.9 percent) for 313 yards and four touchdowns for a 101 passer rating in the Commanders’ win over the Jaguars.

Fans decide who the top performers are. Voting is open here until 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, September 14.

Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.

Through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the names of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).