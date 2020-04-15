Cleveland Browns’ new uniforms expected to be a nod to the past

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to unveil their 2020 jerseys Wednesday.

The Browns tweeted a video of the players receiving their new jerseys.

Our guys had a special delivery today … 👀 pic.twitter.com/onZnF4fpKo — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 15, 2020

It’s expected to be a jersey nodding to the Brown’s past, as suggested by the Browns’ social media counts and players.

New unis are 🔥 #backtotheroots — Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) April 14, 2020

Defensive End Myles Garrett tweeted about the uniforms with the hashtag “back to the roots.”

In a press release, the Browns stated the team will commit 100 percent of the team’s net proceeds from 2020 Browns jersey sales at FirstEnergy Stadium’s Pro Shop, in partnership with Legends, and online through Fanatics to the “Hats Off To Our Heroes” Fund “for a significant period of time.”

The uniforms will be revealed on the Browns social media platforms later today.

More information the “Hats Off to Our Heroes” fund here.