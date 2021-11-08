Cleveland Browns look to maintain focus before heading to New England

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– After a tumultuous week, the Cleveland Browns got a win against the Cincinnati Bengals and now look ahead to the New England Patriots.

The Browns defense intercepted Joe Burrow twice, Nick Chubb had two touchdowns and Baker Mayfield spread the ball around in the 41-16 victory.

“One of the biggest disappointments of yesterday was getting two turnovers and turning those into six points and settling for field goals. That’s not good enough and that’s something we need to do better. We’re going to count on our defense to get those takeaways week in and week out. And when they do, we need to convert them into sevens,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski.

It came in the wake of the team releasing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and concerns about the Browns focus before the divisional matchup. Next up for the 5-4 Browns are the 5-4 Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m.

“I think that’s what we do, we put the blinders on week to week. We’ll put the Bengals game to bed today as we look at it as a team and look at things we can correct. Then we put the blinders on and you have to do everything in your power to get ready to play a really good Patriots team at their place,” Stefanski said.