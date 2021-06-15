Cleveland Browns kick off mandatory minicamp in Berea

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — For the first time since the Browns were battling Kansas City for a spot in the AFC title game, the Cleveland Browns were all back together on the practice field in Berea for the start of mandatory minicamp.

All 90 players were on hand including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. who missed most of last year after tearing his ACL.

“Looked good to me,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski. “Did some individual drills, did routes on air, he is still progressing through, he is 7- or 8-months post ACL surgery.”

Running back Nick Chubb made his first appearance in Berea as well Tuesday. He said he chose not to attend OTAs partially on the advice from J.C. Tretter, the players union president and his teammate, but also because he said he likes being home and feels he prepares better working out at home.

Chubb is eligible for a contract extension with the Browns this season. He said he is letting his agent handle all contract matters until he is needed. He said he believes his agent has had talks with the Browns on an extension and said he wants to stay in Cleveland with the team that drafted him.

“It means a lot, Cleveland drafted me how many years ago and trusted me and put their faith in me to come here to help build this culture. It’s the best team I’ve been a part of, yeah, Cleveland is where I want to be,” said Chubb prior to practice on Tuesday.

He is not the only one eligible for a contract extension, so too is cornerback Denzel Ward. The Browns shored up the secondary this offseason adding Greg Newsome II and safety John Johnson III. Ward said he believes the Browns secondary can be dangerous and he would love nothing better than to finish his career where he was born and raised.

“In a perfect world, I would definitely want to be a Cleveland Brown for my entire career. I’m from Cleveland, the team that drafted me, believed in me coming out of college and I put a lot of pride and respect into that,” Ward said. “It’s definitely a place I want to be, I enjoy being a Cleveland Brown and give them everything I got.”

Stefanski was presented with his Pro Football Writers of America Coach of the Year trophy following Tuesday’s practice. Browns minicamp will run through Thursday in Berea.