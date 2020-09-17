Browns top Bengals 35-30 in first home game of season

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns topped the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30 in their first home game of the season, marking the first win of Kevin Stefanski’s coaching career.

The game kicked off at 8:20 p.m.

The Bengals were off to a good start on the opening drive of the game. Quarterback Joe Burrow passed deep left to wide receiver A.J. Green who ran for 35 yards. Green was injured during the play and his return to the field is probable. The Browns challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was reversed.

The Bengals were first to put points on the board during Thursday night’s game.

Placekicker Randy Bullock made a 38-yard field goal. Cincinnati led Cleveland 3-0.

However, Cleveland responded with the first touchdown of the game. Running back Nick Chubb rushed 11 yards for goal. The Browns led the Bengals 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

#Browns with 2 sacks in the first quarter. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) September 18, 2020

The Browns maintained their lead over the Bengals, scoring the first touchdown of the second quarter.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. scored on a 43-yard pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield. The replay official reviewed the play, which was ultimately was upheld; the ruling on the field stands. The score was 14-3.

There is your Mayfield to OBJ connection. TD #Browns who open up a 13-3 lead over the #Bengals with the PAT to come. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) September 18, 2020

The Bengals responded with a touchdown of their own.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah scored on a 23-yard pass from Burrow. This was the rookie quarterback’s first touchdown pass of his NFL career.

Cleveland still led Cincinnati. The score was 14-10.

Cleveland increased their lead over Cincinnati with less than two minutes left to play in the first half.

Running back Kareem Hunt scored a touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Mayfield. The Browns take an eleven point lead over the Bengals; the score was 21-10.

Kareem Hunt was wide open on that Mayfield TD pass #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) September 18, 2020

With twelve seconds left to play in the first half, Bullock made a 43-yard field goal, decreasing the Bengals’ point deficit.

Cleveland led Cincinnati 21-13 at halftime.

Early on in the third quarter Browns defensive end Adrian Clayborn was ruled out with a hip injury. He will not return to the game.

Clayborn hip injury will not return for the #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) September 18, 2020

The Browns continued to persevere as the second half trekked on.

Chubb left guard for 23 yards, scoring another touchdown. Replay officials reviewed play and determined Chubb broke the plane ruling. The play was reversed.

Chubb left guard to Cincinnati 1 for 22 yards. He made no gain at 1st and goal, then lost yards at 2nd and goal. Mayfield threw an incomplete pass to Beckham at 3rd and goal. Chubb then attempted another touchdown at 4th and goal.

Cleveland did not score and it became Cincinnati’s ball.

What a run by Chubb. Nice mix of pass and run that series by the #Browns who extend their lead to 27-13 with the PAT pending. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) September 18, 2020

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garret forced the Bengals to fumble and the Browns capitalized on the turnover. Chubb rushed 1-yard, scoring his second touchdown of the match.

The Browns led the Bengals by 15 points. The score was 28-13.

Chubb who was denied a TD earlier, gets his 2nd TD of the game as #Browns capitalize at the goal line lead #Bengals 28-13 — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) September 18, 2020

Bengals running back Giovani Bernard responded by catching a 4-yard pass from Burrow for goal. Replay officials reviewed the play and determined Bernard broke the plane ruling. The touchdown was reversed.

After unsuccessful attempts at another touchdown, Cincinnati finally scored. Bullock kicked a 27-yard field goal. The Browns led the Bengals 28-16 with 23 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Cincinnati was first to score in the fourth quarter.

Wide receiver Mike Thomas, a former Los Angeles Ram, scored a touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Burrow. This was his first touchdown as a Bengal. Cleveland led Cincinnati 28-23 with just over five minutes left in the match.

The Browns increased their lead over the Bengals with Hunt scoring another touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland led Cincinnati 35-23.

Both Hunt and Chubb with 2 TD's tonight vs. #Bengals — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) September 18, 2020

With less than a minute to play Cincinnati decreased their deficit behind Cleveland.

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd scored a touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Burrow, making it a 5-point game.

The Browns were victorious over the Bengals 35-30.

The Browns and Bengals both came into this short turnaround, Week 2 matchup 0-1. Cleveland continued on its storyline: New coach, no preseason and a team stocked full of offensive talent, but yet to make it click. Cincinnati finished last season with two wins and turned to rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to lead the team.

Burrow and Mayfield have a few things in common: Both first overall picks in the NFL Draft and both Heisman Trophy winners. They also have a lot to prove.

Cleveland waived kicker Austin Seibert after missing an extra point and a field goal on Sunday and replaced him with Cody Parkey. In turn, Cincinnati signed Seibert so that’s fun.

