CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Monday after a 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at home, the Cleveland Browns organization reported that all meetings are being held remotely as a health precaution.
“This morning, an active player who has not been in the facility today reported that he is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms,” the Browns said in a statement.
The team reported that no players, coaches or other employees have tested positive for coronavirus at this time.
The team is going into a bye week, and is set to play its next game against the Houston Texans on Nov. 17.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Cleveland Browns holding remote meetings Monday, after player reports COVID-19 symptoms
- Shortage of pasta, baking supplies possible amid rise in COVID-19 cases
- Apple added a ‘secret’ button to your iPhone — here’s how to use it
- Man accused of attacking women in Tremont arrested
- Vatican breaks silence, explains pope’s civil union comments