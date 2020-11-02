Cleveland Browns holding remote meetings Monday, after player reports COVID-19 symptoms

The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Monday after a 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at home, the Cleveland Browns organization reported that all meetings are being held remotely as a health precaution.

“This morning, an active player who has not been in the facility today reported that he is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms,” the Browns said in a statement.

The team reported that no players, coaches or other employees have tested positive for coronavirus at this time.

Today we will be conducting all football meetings remotely. pic.twitter.com/W2TBbvjpv1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 2, 2020

The team is going into a bye week, and is set to play its next game against the Houston Texans on Nov. 17.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: