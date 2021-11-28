Cleveland Browns head to Baltimore hoping for big win

**Related Video Above: Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks to reporters earlier this week.**

BALTIMORE (AP/WJW) — Sunday night’s game is big for the 6-5 Cleveland Browns, who take on the 7-3 Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium at 8:20 p.m.

Cleveland’s offense is again complete. The Browns have activated running back Kareem Hunt and Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin from injured reserve. They’re returning for Sunday night’s critical game against AFC North-leading Baltimore.

Hunt missed the past five games with a calf injury while Conklin was out for three with a dislocated elbow. Hunt is third on the team in scoring and fourth in receptions despite missing almost half the season.

Just like many NFL teams this season, the Browns have been plagued with injuries. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is especially banged up, but played against the winless Lions last week in a squeaker of a game.

“It’s that time of the year that everyone has bumps and bruises. But it’s that time when you all come together, that final push and the good teams come together instead of tearing apart,” Mayfield said earlier this week.

The Browns play the Ravens once again come Dec. 12 at home.