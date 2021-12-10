Cleveland Browns get chance for alternate ending against Ravens

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 and head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns look on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have a chance to climb out of the bottom of the AFC North.

Following a much-needed bye week, the Browns (6-6) host division leaders the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) on Sunday.

In their last matchup 2 weeks ago, Baltimore won 16-10 despite Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s career-high four interceptions.

The Browns defense kept the team in the game while the offense struggled.

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield was 18 for 37.

After the loss, Cleveland Browns’ General Manager Andrew Berry said he expected great things from Baker in the last 5 games of the regular season.

“We expect him to play his best football down the stretch after the bye,” Berry said.

At that time, Berry said the team was reviewing everything, including personnel.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns will then host the Raiders, then play at Green Bay, at Pittsburgh and host the Bengals for the final game of the season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski will talk to the media after the Browns practice on Friday.