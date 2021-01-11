Live updates: Cleveland Browns lead Pittsburgh Steelers 28-0 after bizarre start

PITTSBURGH, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the last matchup of Super Wild Card Weekend.
Updates:
The Browns scored a touchdown in the first 14 seconds of the game thanks to a bad snap by veteran Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey.
On the very next possession for the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger threw an interception.
The Browns capitalized on the turnover with a touchdown from wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Kareem Hunt ran it in for another TD on the next drive.
Big Ben threw another pick. That’s three interceptions in the first half for Steelers. Then Hunt ran in another TD. It was 28-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Browns’ 28 points are the most by any team in the first quarter of a playoff game since the 1970 NFL merger.
In the second quarter, Porter Gustin had a pick to make it four turnovers for the Browns so far.
Pregame:
The Cleveland Browns face the Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Fans in attendance will be limited to family and friends of players because of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Cleveland will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski, veteran guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, who tested positive for the virus. The Browns activated safety Andrew Sendejo, linebacker Malcolm Smith and tight end Harrison Bryant from the COVID-19 list.
Special teams coordinator and Cleveland native Mike Priefer will be acting head coach while offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will call the plays.
Defensive end Myles Garrett is the game captain.
Inactives:
- #18 WR Marvin Hall
- #25 CB Brian Allen
- #35 S Jovante Moffatt
- #37 S Tedric Thompson
- #60 T Alex Taylor
- #84 WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
- #91 DE Joe Jackson
