CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have a chance to get to .500 with a win on Sunday.

They’re taking on the New England Patriots and former Browns coach Bill Belichick at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m.

The Browns (2-3) come into the matchup off a last-second loss on a missed field goal attempt while the Patriots (2-3) are coming in off a win.

New England’s quarterback situation is uncertain. Starting quarterback Mac Jones was limited at practice this week, with Belichick only saying that he could be activated at “anytime.” Jones has been out for 2 weeks with an ankle sprain. Rookie backup quarterback Bailey Zappe could get his second start on Sunday.

Saturday, the Browns confirmed Greedy Williams will make his season debut after activating him off injured reserve. He injured his hamstring back on Sept. 9.

The Browns confirmed Friday they were going to be missing starting DE Jadeveon Clowney and CB Denzel Ward. Ward is recovering from a concussion and Clowney has multiple injuries including his ankle, knee and elbow, according to the Browns’ injury report.

DE Myles Garrett was also limited at practice this week. The injury report lists hand, biceps and shoulder for Garrett.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.