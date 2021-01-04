Cleveland Browns DE Olivier Vernon ruptures Achilles, out for playoffs

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon is set to undergo surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced during a Zoom conference call today.

Vernon was injured during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s winning game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which saw the Browns clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2002.

During that game, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones was also taken out due to a concussion. Other players were out due to COVID-19 protocols. It remains unclear which players will be taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list in time for the Browns’ next game.

The Browns take on the Steelers at 8:15 p.m. in Pittsburgh Sunday.

