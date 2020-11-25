Cleveland Browns DE Olivier Vernon named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns DE Olivier Vernon has been named the NFL’s AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

Vernon recorded three sacks, one safety, five tackles, and one pass defensed in Sunday’s game.

He led the AFC in sacks in Week 11.

He also became the first NFL player since 2014 to record three sacks and a safety in a single game.

This marks Vernon’s third career Player of the Week award as he also earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 13 in 2013 and AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8 in 2012.

Vernon joins DE Myles Garrett (AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4 and AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October), QB Baker Mayfield (AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 7) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 10) as league award winners this season.