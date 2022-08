CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns and the rest of the teams in the NFL have until tomorrow to cut the roster down to 53.

Monday, the Browns announced they have it down to 73.

Here’s who has been waived:

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

DT Glen Logan

S Jovante Moffatt

T Ben Petrula

DE Curtis Weaver

Javon Wims contract was terminated and DE Chris Odom was placed on injured reserve.

All NFL teams must reduce their active roster to a maximum of 53 players prior to 4 p.m. tomorrow.