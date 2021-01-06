Cleveland Browns continue to work virtually ahead of Sunday’s playoff game

(AP) — The Cleveland Browns continue to work virtually while trying to get a handle on a COVID-19 situation that has knocked coach Kevin Stefanski out of Sunday’s playoff game.

Stefanski tested positive Tuesday and won’t be with the team in Pittsburgh for the wild-card game, Cleveland’s first playoff game since 2003.

Stefanski is working from home as the team’s facility remains closed to do contact tracing. The Browns are hoping to be able to practice on the field Wednesday.

Cleveland ended the NFL’s longest playoff drought with a 24-22 victory last weekend over the Steelers, who sat Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt and others.

However, the celebration by the Browns and their fans was quickly doused by the positive test for Stefanski as well as Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio and two assistant coaches.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will replace Stefanski on the sideline.

