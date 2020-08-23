Cleveland Browns cancel practice today amid COVID-19 testing ‘irregularities’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns players and staff are reportedly working from home today amid coronavirus concerns.

The Browns said is a statement that some COVID-19 tests came back positive for multiple people in their organization. However, the NFL has also reported some “irregularities” in recent results from a lab they have been using to conduct tests.

“Saturday’s daily COVID testing returned several positives tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey,” the NFL said in a statement. “We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests. Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA’s health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate. The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results.”

Read the full Browns statement below:

“After consistently receiving encouraging results from daily testing since returning to the facility in July, the Cleveland Browns’ COVID-19 testing process conducted yesterday initially indicates multiple individual presumptive positive cases that include players, coaches and support staff. Although, we have received indication from the NFL that they are investigating irregularities in lab results that have also impacted other clubs, out of an abundance of caution, we will immediately follow our comprehensive Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan and pause any activity in our building today and conduct meetings virtually. As per plan procedure, the team is also diligently reviewing proximity data for contact tracing and instructed self-isolation for those who tested positive and others as appropriate even though they all remain asymptomatic. Our facility is currently undergoing a thorough deep-cleaning and disinfecting process and is closed to all personnel for the day. We will provide updates as testing results are confirmed and more information is available.”

All activity in our building today has been paused and meetings will be conducted virtually.



Our statement on COVID-19 testing » https://t.co/PT3AsJKkx2 pic.twitter.com/YWWOotXGpB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 23, 2020

