Cleveland Browns announce 2020 schedule

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns released their 2020 season schedule on Thursday. It includes one game in Monday Night Football and one Thursday night game.
The NFL is planning for a normal season amid the coronavirus pandemic, but is discussing contingency plans. In the event games are canceled or played in stadiums without fans, ticket refunds and credits will be available.
Browns tickets went on sale online as soon as the schedule was announced. Single-game tickets will be variably priced.
Cleveland Browns 2020 schedule:
PRESEASON
Week 1 (Aug. 13-17) – at Chicago Bears – Time TBD
Week 2 (Aug. 20-24) – at Green Bay Packers – Time TBD
Week 3 (Aug. 30) – Minnesota Vikings – 4 p.m./FOX
Week 4 (Sept. 3-4) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Time TBD
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1: Sept. 13 – at Baltimore Ravens – 1 p.m.
Week 2: Sept. 17 (Thurs.) – Cincinnati Bengals – 8:20 p.m.
Week 3: Sept. 27 – Washington Redskins – 1 p.m./FOX
Week 4: Oct. 4 – at Dallas Cowboys – 1 p.m./FOX
Week 5: Oct. 11 – Indianapolis Colts – 4:25 p.m.
Week 6: Oct. 18 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1 p.m.
Week 7: Oct. 25 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1 p.m.
Week 8: Nov. 1 – Las Vegas Raiders – 1 p.m./FOX
Week 9: Nov. 8 – BYE
Week 10: Nov. 15 – Houston Texans – 1 p.m./FOX
Week 11: Nov. 22 – Philadelphia Eagles – 1 p.m./FOX
Week 12: Nov. 29 – at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1 p.m.
Week 13: Dec. 6 – at Tennessee Titans – 1 p.m.
Week 14: Dec. 14 (Mon.) – Baltimore Ravens – 8:15 p.m.
Week 15: Dec. 20 – at New York Giants – 1 p.m.
Week 16: Dec. 26 or 27 – at New York Jets – Time TBD
Week 17: Jan. 3 – Pittsburgh Steelers – 1 p.m.
Cleveland is looking to improve from its 6-10 record under the leadership of new general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.
“We’re excited to get to work against some great opponents,” Stefanski said in a news release on Thursday. “The AFC North has some really good football teams and we’ll get to see a couple of them early. We see the division champs there in Week 1 and then are really excited to get back in front of our fans that Thursday night vs. the Bengals.”
The brown and orange built on the foundation of Pro Bowlers Jarvis Landry and Nick Chub, and stars Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and Myles Garrett in the offseason. They signed free agents quarterback Case Keenum, tight end Austin Hooper, right guard Jack Conklin and defensive end Adrian Clayborn.
The Browns filled a need on the offensive line by selecting Jedrick Wills with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in hopes of he can make the transition to left guard.
