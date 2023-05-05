CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have added a seasoned player to their roster with the signing of S Rodney McLeod.

The team sent out the news Friday.

#Browns make it official: They have signed S Rodney McLeod. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) May 5, 2023

McLeod, who is entering his 12th NFL season, has had an impressive career with 655 career tackles, 18 interceptions, 60 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and two sacks.

32-year-old McLeod spent last season with Indianapolis, won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia and previously played with the LA Rams.

McLeod played in Philadelphia at the same time as Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

With his experience, McLeod is expected to bring valuable leadership and skills to the Browns’ defense.