Cleveland Browns activate wide receiver Jarvis Landry

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 and Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns signal for a touchdown after a catch by Odell Beckham Jr. in the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns had an off day today as training camp continues in Berea.

The team activated wide receiver Jarvis Landry from PUP, otherwise known as the physically unable to perform list.

The Pro Bowler is working his way back from hip surgery this off season. He said he would be ready in August.

Landry has never missed a game in his six-year NFL career, and it appears that streak won’t end this year, at least for now.

Last season, he led the team with over 11-hundred yards receiving.

The team also announced that they claimed M.J. Stewart off the waivers. They activated Brush High School alum Pharaoh Brown and Karl Joseph.

The Browns active roster is currently at 80 players.

