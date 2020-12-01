Cleveland Browns activate Myles Garrett

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have activated DE Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Garrett has missed the last two games and is still tied for second in the NFL with 9.5 sacks and tied for first with four forced fumbles.

He’ll be needed when the Browns head to Nashville Sunday.



The Titans are first in the AFC South and have an 8-3 record, as do the Browns.

S. Ronnie Harrison Jr. (shoulder) has been placed on injured reserve.

Harrison has appeared in nine games with six starts after joining the Browns via trade on Sept. 3. He recorded 31 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception, and one touchdown. Harrison sustained a shoulder injury on the first play at Jacksonville.

The Browns have released CB Stephen Denmark from the practice squad.