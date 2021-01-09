Cleveland Browns activate multiple players ahead of playoff game against Steelers

*Watch head coach Kevin Stefanki’s recent interview above.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have activated multiple players for tomorrow’s playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to a press release, the following roster moves were made:
Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:
TE Harrison Bryant
S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
LB Malcolm Smith
*The NFL determined S Jovante Moffatt was not a close contact so he remains on the active roster
Activated from Practice Squad/COVID-19:
LB Montrel Meander
Elevated from practice squad:
WR Ja’Marcus Bradley (standard elevation)
CB A.J. Green (COVID-19 replacement)
T Alex Taylor (standard elevation)
Released from practice squad:
DT Joey Ivie
The Browns have had a rough week after head coach Kevin Stefanski, Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio and two assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Stefanski will not be traveling with the team to Pittsburgh.
