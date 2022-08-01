BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting offensive tackle Jack Conklin was activated from the physically unable to perform list, another major step in his return from a season-ending knee injury.

A two-time All-Pro, Conklin played in just seven games last season before tearing his patellar tendon on Nov. 28 at Baltimore and undergoing surgery. The 27-year-old has been dedicated to his recovery and is on track to be ready for the start of the season. Conklin, who is in his final season under contract, is expected to be limited in practice before returning to the first-team offense.