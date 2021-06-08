Cleveland Browns 2021 preseason schedule set

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 17: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns 2021 preseason games kick off in just over two months.

Only one will be held in Cleveland.

The Browns will open the preseason in Jacksonville against the Jaguars on Saturday, August 14.

They’ll return home for a game against the New York Giants in week 2 and head back on the road to play the Atlanta Falcons.

Week 1 – Saturday, Aug. 14 – at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7:00 p.m.

Week 2 – Sunday, Aug. 22 – New York Giants – 1:00 p.m.

Week 3 – Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Atlanta Falcons – 8:00 p.m.

All games will be available on the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network.

The NFL adjusted its preseason schedule from four to three games because of the regular season expansion to 17 games.

AFC teams will play nine regular season home games and one preseason home game in 2021.

In 2022 that will change to eight regular season home games and two preseason home games.

That pattern will rotate between the conferences over the following years.