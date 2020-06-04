Cleveland benched in NBA plan to restart season, reports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Not all 30 NBA teams will play out the rest of the 2019-2020 season.

According to ESPN reports, the NBA’s board of governors intends to approve a proposal to restart the season with 22 teams.

The season would all be played at The Walt Disney World Resort.

The top 16 teams in the league would be joined by teams within six games of 8th place in the two conferences.

The NBA's return plan includes 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams.



Here's who's in, according to @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/8s0qYYgLtt — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 3, 2020

That would bring 13 teams from the Western conference and 9 teams from the East.

Of course, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the last place in the Eastern conference with only 19 wins on the season.

Details on the full plan could be announced Thursday afternoon.

The NBA season was suspended March 11 when a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.

FOX 8 has reached out to the Cavaliers for comment.

Click here for more stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers