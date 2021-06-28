Clement gets encouragement from Naylor after collision

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians rookie Ernie Clement talked about the scary collision with outfielder Josh Naylor.

The two slammed into each other during Sunday’s game against the Twins in Minnesota. Naylor suffered a fracture and dislocated ankle.

“It’s just one of those freak accidents that unfortunately, in this game happens. You know, two players want the ball really bad and want to make a play for their pitcher,” Clement told reporters on Monday. “It really sucks. I hate seeing him go down like that.”

Cleveland Indians’ Josh Naylor (22) lies on the ground with a member from the Indians medical staff after colliding with teammate Ernie Clement to catch a ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Clement, who was back in the lineup Monday against the Tigers, said he’s texted with his teammate and received words of encouragement.

“I wanted to play my heart out like he told me,” the second baseman said.

Clement said he got a few stitches following the collision.