Civale dominates for 9th win, Indians blank Mariners 7-0

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale delivers in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale gave up a single to start the game before dominating Seattle’s light-hitting lineup for eight innings, leading the Cleveland Indians past the Mariners 7-0.

Civale allowed J.P. Crawford’s leadoff hit and nothing else to become the first AL pitcher with nine wins. The right-hander struck out a career-high 11 and retired 22 in a row after loading the bases in the first.

Cleveland’s Bobby Bradley homered in the third inning and Amed Rosario had four hits for Cleveland.

Bobby Bradley #44 of the Cleveland Indians hits a solo home run in the third inning during their game against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field on June 11, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The game was played in front of the largest crowd at Progressive Field since 2019. The Indians allowed full capacity for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.