Civale coasts, Luplow drives in 5 as Indians pound Tigers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale allowed just three hits while dominating Detroit over 7 2/3 innings and was backed by five home runs, including Jordan Luplow’s three-run shot, as the Cleveland Indians pounded the Tigers 11-3.

Having more runs than hits means it was a good night. 😏#OurCLE | #WWWindians pic.twitter.com/n45BqPRohG — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 11, 2021

Luplow added a two-run double and finished with a career-high five RBIs.

Franmil Reyes hit his third homer in two days, Roberto Pérez and Andrés Giménez each added a two-run homer and César Hernández hit a solo shot for Cleveland.

Luplow’s homer in the fourth off Tigers starter Tarik Skubal put the Indians ahead 6-0. Robbie Grossman and Jeimer Candelario homered for the Tigers.