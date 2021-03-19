Cinderella run for Cleveland State Vikings comes to an end

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WJW) — The Cinderella run for the Cleveland State Vikings came to an end tonight in the NCAA tourney.
The Horizon League champions lost 87-56 to the #2 seeded Houston Cougars.
Cleveland State was hoping to replicate what #15 seed Oral Roberts did earlier in the day, when they stunned #2 seed Ohio State in overtime.
Dennis Gates’ team was down 7-0, but recovered and made a run at the Cougars through the first half.
They trailed 25-14 with 5:57 left in the half, but CSU went on an 8-0 run, capped by a D’Moi Hodge three pointer. Houston still managed an 8 point lead at the break.
Starting the second half, Cleveland State did not score a field goal for almost 5 full minutes. Houston built a 49-31 lead. It got even more one-sided.
Houston advances and CSU recounts a season that saw incredible growth in the program.
Hodge led the Vikings with 11 points.