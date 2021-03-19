Cinderella run for Cleveland State Vikings comes to an end

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Quentin Grimes #24 of the Houston Cougars drives to the basket against D’Moi Hodge #55 of the Cleveland State Vikings during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Assembly Hall on March 19, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WJW) — The Cinderella run for the Cleveland State Vikings came to an end tonight in the NCAA tourney.

The Horizon League champions lost 87-56 to the #2 seeded Houston Cougars.

Cleveland State was hoping to replicate what #15 seed Oral Roberts did earlier in the day, when they stunned #2 seed Ohio State in overtime.

Dennis Gates’ team was down 7-0, but recovered and made a run at the Cougars through the first half.

They trailed 25-14 with 5:57 left in the half, but CSU went on an 8-0 run, capped by a D’Moi Hodge three pointer. Houston still managed an 8 point lead at the break.

Starting the second half, Cleveland State did not score a field goal for almost 5 full minutes. Houston built a 49-31 lead. It got even more one-sided.

Houston advances and CSU recounts a season that saw incredible growth in the program.

Hodge led the Vikings with 11 points.