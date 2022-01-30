Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 2022

LOS ANGELES (AP/WJW) — It’s all over now. All decided. The Cincinnati Bengals (13-7), who beat the Kansas City Chiefs spectacularly in overtime Sunday, are playing the Los Angeles Rams (15-5) in the Super Bowl next month.
This comes with the Rams beating the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC championships Sunday. The two teams are now headed to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.
The 18-point comeback by Cincinnati tied Indianapolis (vs. New England in 2006) for the largest in AFC championship history.
“It’s a special team that’s capable of doing special things,” said coach Zac Stacy, who was in elementary school the last time the Bengals went to the Super Bowl. “We’ve said that from the get-go, whether people believed us or not,” he added. “We believed. So we’re not surprised.”
Los Angeles also overcame adversity, having lost six consecutive times to the 49ers. But Sunday, the 49ers couldn’t slow All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp, plus safety Jacquiski Tart dropped a certain interception in the fourth quarter that helped LA tie the game.
It must be noted that the Cleveland Browns beat the Bengals twice this year.