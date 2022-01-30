Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 2022

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates with fans after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LOS ANGELES (AP/WJW) — It’s all over now. All decided. The Cincinnati Bengals (13-7), who beat the Kansas City Chiefs spectacularly in overtime Sunday, are playing the Los Angeles Rams (15-5) in the Super Bowl next month.

This comes with the Rams beating the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC championships Sunday. The two teams are now headed to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

The 18-point comeback by Cincinnati tied Indianapolis (vs. New England in 2006) for the largest in AFC championship history.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, center, celebrates with teammates after kicking a 32-yard field goal during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Los Angeles Rams’ Matt Gay (8) misses a field goal during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp (10) gets past San Francisco 49ers’ Emmanuel Moseley during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers’ Jaquiski Tartt during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

“It’s a special team that’s capable of doing special things,” said coach Zac Stacy, who was in elementary school the last time the Bengals went to the Super Bowl. “We’ve said that from the get-go, whether people believed us or not,” he added. “We believed. So we’re not surprised.”

Los Angeles also overcame adversity, having lost six consecutive times to the 49ers. But Sunday, the 49ers couldn’t slow All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp, plus safety Jacquiski Tart dropped a certain interception in the fourth quarter that helped LA tie the game.

It must be noted that the Cleveland Browns beat the Bengals twice this year.