Chicago White Sox rally for 6-4 win over Cleveland Indians

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians gather after Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu was hit by a pitch thrown by Cleveland Indians reliever James Karinchak during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, July 30, 2021. The Chicago White Sox won 6-4. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson delivered a tiebreaking single, José Abreu was hit in the head by a pitch with the bases loaded and the Chicago White Sox rallied for two runs in the eighth inning to top the Cleveland Indians 6-4 after acquiring All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Cubs.

Anderson’s hit put Chicago ahead 5-4, then Indians reliever James Karinchak plunked Abreu in the helmet with a fastball to force in another run.

Both benches and bullpens emptied briefly, but no punches were thrown and the reigning AL MVP stayed in the game.

Yoán Moncada had a bizarre solo homer among his three hits as the AL Central leaders moved nine games ahead of second-place Cleveland.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral