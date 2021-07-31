Chicago White Sox rally for 6-4 win over Cleveland Indians

Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians gather after Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu was hit by a pitch thrown by Cleveland Indians reliever James Karinchak during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, July 30, 2021. The Chicago White Sox won 6-4. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson delivered a tiebreaking single, José Abreu was hit in the head by a pitch with the bases loaded and the Chicago White Sox rallied for two runs in the eighth inning to top the Cleveland Indians 6-4 after acquiring All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Cubs.

Anderson’s hit put Chicago ahead 5-4, then Indians reliever James Karinchak plunked Abreu in the helmet with a fastball to force in another run.

Both benches and bullpens emptied briefly, but no punches were thrown and the reigning AL MVP stayed in the game.

Yoán Moncada had a bizarre solo homer among his three hits as the AL Central leaders moved nine games ahead of second-place Cleveland.