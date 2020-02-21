Charles Barkley calls Cavs players ‘ridiculous’ and ‘unprofessional’ over head coaching change

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Retired NBA player Charles Barkley and Inside the NBA analyst is not mincing words about the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Last night on Inside the NBA, he said players were “ridiculous” and “unprofessional” for “what they did to Coach Beilein.”

John Beilein resigned from his position as head coach of the Cavaliers after just 54 games Wednesday.

Beilein said it was his decision to step down.

Here’s part of Barkley’s rant against the team:

“I want to call out the Cleveland Cavaliers. I thought what they did to Coach Beilein was ridiculous, unprofessional. I think the veterans on that team were not leaders. I think the young guys who can’t play think they’re better than they are. And they tried to get that man fired. They got that man fired.”

“I’m so disgusted by those players trying to get that man fired. Beilein is a hell of a coach and I think he’s a good guy. But for those players to complain about, ‘We’re practicing too hard,’ ‘We’re watching too much film,’ because they stink. Because they stink. I just didn’t think that was fair. “

“When a coach is wrong I’m going to call him out. When players are wrong I’m going to call them out. And I’m disgusted by what the Cavaliers did to Coach Beilein.”

Watch the full clip in the video below.

Charles Barkley GOES IN on the Cavs players, claiming that they purposely tried to oust John Beilein 😳 pic.twitter.com/S63ZCy7CQn — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) February 21, 2020

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the worst team in the Eastern Conference and the second-worst team in the NBA.

