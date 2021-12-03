Chardon looking for Division 3 state title as they face off against Hamilton Badin

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio is well represented in state high school football finals Friday night with two powerhouse schools hoping to add to their trophy cases.

Right now, the Chardon Hilltoppers and Hamilton Badin Rams are already in the third quarter of the Division 3 state finals.

Chardon is leading Hamilton Badin 14-7.

After a 14-0 season last year, the Hilltoppers working on a 27-game from the past three seasons.

Their opponent came into Friday night’s game with the school’s first 14-0 record. Their only state title was in 1990.

The St. Edward Eagles will be facing off against Springfield at 7:30 p.m.