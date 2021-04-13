Chang hits Grandal with throw as White Sox beats Cleveland 4-3

Chicago White Sox’s Adam Eaton (12) celebrates at home plate after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, April 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) — First baseman Yu Chang hit Yasmani Grandal with a throw while trying to force him at second base in the ninth inning, allowing Nick Madrigal to score the winning run as Chicago beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3.

Adam Eaton homered in his second straight game and rookie Yermín Mercedes got the winning rally started when he singled to shortstop against Emmanuel Clase.

Grandal walked to put runners on first and second before Nick Williams sent a grounder toward Chang.

His throw trying to get Grandal at second hit the runner in the head.

The ball ricocheted toward the left side of the infield, and Madrigral — running for Mercedes — sped home.