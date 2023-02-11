CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star Donovan Mitchell scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half and Jarrett Allen had 23 points and 10 rebounds, rallying the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 97-89 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Mitchell added 10 rebounds and Darius Garland scored 19 for Cleveland, which trailed 61-48 in the third quarter before unleashing a 43-17 run to go up by 13. The Cavaliers won their sixth straight and are 24-6 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Zach LaVine scored 23 points, Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and All-Star DeMar DeRozan had 16 points and six assists for the Bulls. Chicago was outscored 20-4 to start the fourth and dropped its third in a row.

The Cavaliers were playing the second half of a challenging back-to-back set, arriving in Cleveland at 4 a.m. following their 118-107 win in New Orleans. That nationally-televised game tipped after 10 p.m. Eastern.

Evan Mobley had 14 points and Garland dished out seven assists, helping Cleveland extend its lead over Brooklyn for fourth place in the Eastern Conference to 2 1/2 games. The Cavaliers swept their four-game season series with Chicago.

Cleveland’s reserves missed 18 of their 19 field goal attempts, including all 13 3-pointers, with Ricky Rubio coming up empty on six tries and Dean Wade missing his five shots.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots against Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) passes against Chicago Bulls forwards DeMar DeRozan (11) and Derrick Jones Jr., top left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Mitchell scored a franchise-record 71 points in the teams’ previous meeting Jan. 2 in Cleveland, a 145-134 overtime win by the Cavaliers. It tied for the eighth-most points in a game in NBA history and was the highest total in the league in 17 years.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: G Dylan Windler (right ankle sprain) was available off the bench. The 2019 first-round pick dressed for the second time this season, but did not play Nov. 2 against Boston and subsequently experienced multiple setbacks. “It’s been tough because there have been random bumps in the road that you can’t account for,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. Windler has only appeared in 81 games as a pro.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host San Antonio on Monday night.