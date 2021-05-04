Cavs to sign Varejão: reports

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Brazil’s Anderson Varejao, right, keeps the ball from United States’ Myles Turner during a match for the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen. Varejao is expected to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the remainder of the season after the NBA granted the team an injury exception hardship, a person familiar with the decisions told The Associated Press on Monday, May 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decisions says center Anderson Varejão is expected to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the remainder of the season after the NBA granted the team a roster hardship exception.

Varejão spent 12 seasons with Cleveland before he was traded in 2016.

He could rejoin the team this week, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the negotiations are ongoing.

The 38-year-old Varejão was traded at the deadline in 2016 by the Cavaliers months before they won the title.

Varejão spent two seasons with Golden State and played two years in Brazil.

He hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2017.