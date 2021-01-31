Cavs star Kevin Love just announced he’s engaged to girlfriend Kate Bock

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers’ own Kevin Love has found love and is engaged.
He and his new fiancée, Kate Bock, announced the happy news on social media Sunday evening, posting a photo of the two smooching.
“Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined,” Bock wrote on Instagram post. “I couldn’t be happier to have been asked to be a Love. 🤍🤍🤍 Heart bursting all day & night.”
Love and Bock, a model, have been together since 2016.
Love is currently out with an injury, and has not been playing with the (seriously exciting) Cavs, the team he helped win a championship with in 2016.
Congratulations to the happy couple!