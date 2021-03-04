Cavs star Kevin Love honored for mental health advocacy, charity work

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love’s devotion to raising awareness and advocating for mental health during isolating times has earned him another honor.
The Cavaliers forward and five-time All-Star received the first Humanitarian of the Year Award at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards.
The annual event usually brings out the city’s top sports names but was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Love first went public with his own mental health issues in 2018, chronicling those struggles in an essay.
His openness and willingness to share his personal story since has helped erase stigmas about mental issues and led to the NBA adopting programs to assist players.