Cavs rout short-handed Jazz to improve to 3-1 on 6-game trip

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) shoots over Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lamar Stevens scored 15 of career-high 23 points in the third quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the short-handed Utah Jazz 111-91 on Wednesday night.

Darius Garland had his first triple-double with 11 points, a career-high 15 assists and a career-high 10 rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen added 20 points, Kevin Love had 16, and Eric Mobley finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Cleveland improved to 3-1 on its six-game trip. Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points for the Jazz. Eric Paschall added 18 points, and Donovan Mitchell had 17.

Utah lost its fourth consecutive game and suffered a wire-to-wire loss for the first time in 117 games.