Cavs rookie Mobley to miss weeks with right elbow sprain

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers rookie forward Evan Mobley could be sidelined for a month with a sprained right elbow suffered Monday night in a loss to Boston.

The No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft got hurt when his arm got tied up while battling Celtics center Enes Kanter. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff called the injury a “freak thing” because it happened on a common play.

The team said an MRI confirmed the original diagnosis of a sprain and estimated Mobley’s return in 2 to 4 weeks.

Mobley’s loss is a blow to the Cavs as he’s helped them get off to a surprisingly strong start at 9-6.