Cavs rookie Evan Mobley nearing return from elbow injury

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley (4) passes against Detroit Pistons’ Trey Lyles (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers fast-starting rookie forward Evan Mobley could return to the lineup sooner than expected after missing less than two weeks with a sprained right elbow.

Mobley got hurt on Nov. 15 against Boston.

The Cavs estimated he could be out for as long as one month.

However, the No. 3 overall pick has made quick progress and is listed as probable for Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

The Cavs lost to the Celtics on the night Mobley was injured and have dropped its last four games without Mobley.

The 20-yer-old was averaging 14.6 points and 8 rebounds before he was hurt.