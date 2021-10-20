Cavs prepare for home opener this weekend

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 12: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates with teammates during a timeout against the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland Cavaliers won 102-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers regular season begins Wednesday night in Memphis.

Plans are underway for families to kick off the season with the home opener on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavs play at home all weekend.

Tipoff versus the Charlotte Hornets is Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday the team hosts the Atlanta Hawks at 6 p.m.

Fans attending Friday will receive an opening night “Let em know” t-shirt.

The season-long theme is to serve as a rallying cry to tell Cleveland’s story of perseverance, according to a press release.

Saturday is Breast Cancer Awareness Night.

The Cavs will light the house pink.

Single-game tickets for season home games are now on sale here.

There are also deals on tickets for the whole family.

You can check out offers here.