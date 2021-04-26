Cavs’ Nance breaks thumb, 2 others concussed against Wizards

**Larry Nance Jr. worked to help local businesses this NBA season, as seen in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. broke his right thumb in Sunday’s loss at Washington and likely will miss the remainder of the season.

Nance’s injury was one of several suffered by Cleveland players and will leave the Cavaliers short-handed for Monday night’s game against Toronto in Florida.

Guard Matthew Dellavedova is out with a neck strain and after receiving four stitches when he was accidentally head-butted.

Also, center Isaiah Hartenstein and forward Lamar Stevens suffered concussions against the Wizards. Leading scorer Collin Sexton is also out with a concussion suffered against Charlotte last week.