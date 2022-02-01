Cavs’ Mobley and Okoro selected for Rising Stars during NBA All-Star 2022

Evan Mobley #4 and Isaac Okoro #35 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after scoring during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 13, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cavaliers will be well represented during the Rising Stars event later this month.

Rookie Evan Mobley and sophomore Isaac Okoro were selected to play in the mini tournament featuring the league’s young talent on Feb. 18 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland during NBA All-Star 2022.

Mobley was the third pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He was the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October and November. He’s also one of just three players in the NBA averaging at least 14 points, 8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game. The other two are Rudy Gobert and Anthony Davis.

Okoro, the fifth overall selection in 2020, became the third rookie in Cavalier history to have at least 500 points, 50 three-pointers, 50 steals and 20 blocks in a single season. Not too bad considering the first two players to accomplish that feat were LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

This year’s Rising Stars event will have a new format. The 28 players, consisting of 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four from G League Ignite, will be split into four teams for a three-game tournament.

The Cavs do not currently have any players selected for the NBA All-Star Game, but that could change when the reserves are announced on Thursday.