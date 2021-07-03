Cavs’ Matthew Dellavedova named to Australian Olympic basketball team for third time

Matthew Dellavedova #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers calls out in the first half while taking on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 2, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cavaliers‘ own Matthew Dellavedova, affectionately known as Delly, is headed to Tokyo this month to represent his country in the Olympics.

This is the third time the injury-riddled basketball player has represented Australia on the national stage in the Games, already playing in Rio and London. The 30-year-old only participated in 13 games with the Cleveland team during the most recent season due to various maladies.

Dreamed about this as a kid 🇦🇺 https://t.co/jOBucKnaVR — Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) July 3, 2021

The Cavs’ Kevin Love is also headed to the Olympics later this month, but is representing the U.S. on its men’s basketball team.

The Tokyo Olympics run Friday, July 23 through Sunday, Aug. 8. They were supposed to take place last summer, but were pushed because of COVID-19. At this time, some spectator protocols are still up in the air.