Cavs make trade ahead of NBA Draft tonight: Report

Spain’s Ricky Rubio, right, questions a call during a men’s basketball preliminary round game against Argentina at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Spain’s Ricky Rubio, right, shoots in front of Argentina’s Facundo Campazzo (7) during a men’s basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The NBA draft class of 2021 has a good deal of depth and the talent at the top of the class can really go a long way in transforming a franchise.

That suits the Cavaliers just fine as they head into tonight’s NBA draft from the Barclay Center in Brooklyn.

The Cavs had some good fortune in the draft lottery and landed the number #3 pick. How will they attack tonights event?

Sit tight and take a talented big man in USC’s Evan Mobley might be the best option. He is projected by many experts to be available at the number three slot and the Cavs would be wise to quickly turn in the card.

Mobley can be pretty strong as a defender, and has quickness to switch on pick and rolls and he is able to defend at the perimeter. He needs to add weight, and get stronger.

All in all, there are many folks in basketball who believe he has a very bright future.

But the Cavs also were also active on the trade front.

According to ESPN, the team has acquired veteran point guard Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves. They also received a 2022 second-round pick, plus cash in exchange for veteran Taurean Prince.

Rubio averaged 6 plus assists per game in each of the past three years. Rubio is in the last year of a 3 year, $51 million deal. The deal is happening as Rubio is in Tokyo playing on Spain’s Olympic team.

The Cavs recently lost veteran backup point guard Matthew Dellavedova, who signed with Melbourne United.