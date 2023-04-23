**Related Video Above: Cavs Junkyard Dog Chain visits Fox 8 studio (under heavy security)**

NEW YORK (WJW/AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers let their nerves get to them Friday night, with a disappointing finish in New York City leaving the Knicks up by one in the Round 1 standings.

It seemed the Cavs never gave themselves a chance with their most inept offensive performance of the season, ending with a score of 99-79.

“Not being able to make shots definitely hurts as well, but it’s one of those things where we’ll be good,” Mitchell told reporters after the game. “Like, kind of breathe and relax and calm down.”

Now Sunday afternoon, the Cavs look to remember why they deserve to be in the playoffs for the first time in five years, with Game 4 starting at 1 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.

Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff argues a call during the first half of Game 3 of the team’s NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks on Friday, April 21, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen shoots over New York Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson, right, during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, April 21, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Cavs fans can cheer on their team without having to travel all the way to New York, as Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is hosting a watch party for $5, with proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity.

No matter what happens, the two teams are coming back to Cleveland Wednesday for a Game 5 in the series.